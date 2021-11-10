Minnesota Vikings Player Dakota Dozier Hospitalized With COVID-19 Issues

Minnesota offensive lineman Dakota Dozier is in the hospital because of COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Dozier was hospitalized Tuesday night because of breathing issues after getting COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dozier, who is vaccinated, is currently stable and remains in the hospital.

Zimmer also said that the Vikings had a player, who is vaccinated, go to the hospital last night because he was having issues with breathing. That player is guard Dakota Dozier, per source, who was moved onto the COVID-19/Reserve list. Dozier is stable but still in the hospital. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 10, 2021

ESPN further reported that head coach Mike Zimmer was asked if Dozier’s issues were related to a vaccine booster or the virus itself, and he responded with, “No, it was COVID. I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something — he had a hard time breathing.”

Zimmer said that 29 players and himself are getting tested for COVID-19 as part of the intensive protocols because they were deemed close contacts. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 10, 2021

Obviously this is a very serious situation, and we’re all hoping that Dozier is out of the hospital as quickly as possible.

The last thing you want to see is someone hospitalized.

Dakota Dozier went on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Friday. https://t.co/ZWhpASWgcQ — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) November 10, 2021

This is also an unfortunate reminder that we’re not out of the woods just yet when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve made an incredible amount of progress, but we’re still going to have some issues.

Vikings guard Dakota Dozier, who is vaccinated, has been hospitalized with COVID-19 due to having trouble breathing….scary stuff (via @CourtneyRCronin) https://t.co/g3xR5Vz164 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 10, 2021

Let’s keep our fingers crossed the Dozier is out of the hospital soon and back to better than ever before he knows it.