Police Release Video Of Man Punching Woman, Dragging Her Out Of Subway Elevator

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released a video showing a man punching a woman repeatedly and dragging her out of a subway elevator in early November.

The unidentified man appeared to yell at the 36-year-old woman and she tried pushing which at that point was when the man proceeded to attack the woman, WPIX reported. (RELATED: Video Shows 65-Year-Old Woman Being Dragged, Punched In Attempted Robbery)

WANTED for a Robbery in an elevator inside the 125 Street and Lexington Avenue subway station . #Manhattan @NYPD25pct on 11/1/21 @ 10:25 PM the individual assaulted the victim then forcibly removed their property. Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/9yxpeQZyaj — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) November 10, 2021

The incident occurred moments before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 when the woman was on a subway elevator at the 125th Street station at Lexington Avenue, along the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 lines, according to WPIX.

The man was yelling at the woman and getting in her face as she tried pushing him away, surveillance footage shows. The man started to punch her repeatedly and pulled her down to the elevator, dragging her out to the sidewalk by her feet, according to the outlet.

The man allegedly stole $50 in cash from the woman before fleeing the scene, WPIX reported.

The woman did sustain swelling from being punched but she refused to be treated for her injuries, according to WPIX.

New York City saw the largest crime spike its seen in nearly a decade in 2020.