Aaron Rodgers’ Alternative COVID-19 Treatment Supported By New Data From Regeneron

Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody drug used to treat COVID-19 may also be highly effective at preventing people from catching the virus in the first place, the company said Monday.

The company said in a release that its monoclonal antibodies reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% compared to a placebo group in a long-term study. Until now, monoclonal antibodies have only been used to treat patients who have already contracted COVID-19, not as a preventative measure.

Regeneron works long-term as a prophylactic — at least 8 months. This is great news for immunocompromised for whom vaccine is ineffective.https://t.co/XHJpb9zk5J — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 8, 2021

According to Regeneron, the protection lasts up to eight months after treatment. In September, the company released preliminary data showing that the treatment conferred protection against catching COVID-19 for at least one month.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came under fire last week for his decision not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, instead opting for alternative treatments. One of those alternatives, according to WTMJ Milwaukee, was to take monoclonal antibodies in an attempt to build immunity to the virus.

Public health experts initially said the treatment could not reliably be used as a preventative measure, but the new data presented by Regeneron contradicts that. Rodgers also said he was using other unauthorized treatments after catching COVID-19, including Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Stands By His Vaccine Comments, Says ‘Hate’ Won’t End The Coronavirus Pandemic)

ESPN reported that Rodgers petitioned the NFL to be considered “vaccinated” despite getting an “alternate treatment” prior to training camp this summer, but his request was denied.