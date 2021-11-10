Sam Darnold Has A Non-Displaced Scapula Fracture, Will Miss ‘Several Weeks’

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss substantial time with a shoulder injury.

According to Ian Rapoport, the starting QB of the Panthers will miss "several weeks" with a non-displaced scapula fracture.

Rapoport described the injury as basically having a broken shoulder. You can watch his full report below.

From @GMFB: #Panthers QB Sam Darnold suffered a non-displaced scapula fracture, which means no surgery but he is out several weeks. pic.twitter.com/VlRY30jjo9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2021

What an absolute disaster of a situation the Panthers have on their hands at the quarterback position. Darnold was already struggling with the team at 4-5, and now he’ll miss multiple games.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, it might be time to start getting worried about what the rest of the season will look like.

Oh yeah, the Darnold era is over.pic.twitter.com/qZywOFOFZa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021

Interestingly, former XFL superstar P.J. Walker will now getting the starting nod with Darnold sidelined. Pretty wild that he’s going to go from being one of the best players in the XFL to starting in the NFL.

Life sure does come at you fast!

Hopefully, Darnold bounces back quickly.