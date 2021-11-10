Editorial

Sam Darnold Has A Non-Displaced Scapula Fracture, Will Miss ‘Several Weeks’

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers calls a play at the line during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
David Hookstead
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss substantial time with a shoulder injury.

According to Ian Rapoport, the starting QB of the Panthers will miss “several weeks” with a non-displaced scapula fracture. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rapoport described the injury as basically having a broken shoulder. You can watch his full report below.

What an absolute disaster of a situation the Panthers have on their hands at the quarterback position. Darnold was already struggling with the team at 4-5, and now he’ll miss multiple games.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, it might be time to start getting worried about what the rest of the season will look like.

Interestingly, former XFL superstar P.J. Walker will now getting the starting nod with Darnold sidelined. Pretty wild that he’s going to go from being one of the best players in the XFL to starting in the NFL.

Life sure does come at you fast!

Hopefully, Darnold bounces back quickly.