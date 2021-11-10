Girl Identified After Running Away From Home, Being Murdered 41 Years Ago

A murder victim who was formerly known as “Walker County Jane Doe” was finally identified Tuesday after she ran away and was murdered 41 years ago.

The victim was identified as Sherri Ann Jarvis, who was 14-years-old and stopped by a truck stop on Halloween asking for directions to Ellis Unit prison in 1980, it was the last time anyone saw her until she was found dead on the shoulder of an interstate on Nov. 1 of that year, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Police Identify Woman 44 Years After Her Disappearance. Is A Serial Killer To Blame?)

It was truly an honor to stand with this team and share the story of Walker County Jane Doe, now known as Sherri Ann Jarvis. Read more about the case here: https://t.co/jV7hB3aSHz Leave no cold case behind.#dnasolves #runtheDNA pic.twitter.com/vhN0t3tqZw — Othram Inc. (@OthramTech) November 10, 2021

Jarvis claimed that she was from Rockport, Texas, but it was confirmed that she was really from Stillwater, Minnesota, according to NBC News.

When her body was found, she could not be identified at the time but it was determined that she died of asphyxiation by strangulation, according to the outlet.

Detectives did interview inmates and employees of the Ellis Unit prison and the authorities of Rockport but none of them knew who Jarvis was, NBC News reported.

Walker County authorities started working with a company called Othram, who specialize in analyzing DNA from very small samples. With the help of Othram, they were able to find six relatives using tissue samples from Jane Doe’s autopsy, according to NBC News.

Investigators contacted five of those relatives who were able to identify her as Sherri Ann Jarvis and claimed that she ran away in 1980, according to the outlet.

“We lost Sherri more than 41 years ago and we’ve lived in bewilderment every day since, until now as she has finally been found,” the family said, according to NBC News.

“Sherri Ann Jarvis was a daughter, sister, cousin and granddaughter. She loved children, animals and horseback riding,” the family said, according to the outlet. “She was deprived of so many life experiences as a result of this tragedy.”

Jarvis’ parents died before they could have the chance to find out what happened to their daughter, NBC News reported. “We love and miss Sherri very much. You are with mom and dad now, Sherri, may you rest in peace,” the family said.

Now authorities are focused on finding the one responsible for Jarvis’ murder.