Texas Assistant Bo Davis Unleashes Vulgar Rant After Embarrassing Loss To Iowa State

Texas assistant coach Bo Davis unleashed a rant for the ages after the Longhorns lost to Iowa State.

The Cyclones crushed the Longhorns 30-7 this past Saturday, and Davis was not pleased at all. In a video tweeted by @twelshyyy, he absolutely cut loose on his players for not caring enough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Some of you motherfu**ers need to get in the transfer portal,” Davis shouted in the video. He further added, “This isn’t a game to me. If you think it’s a game, get the f**k off this bus. I got my ass kicked, and you motherfu**ers want to laugh! This sh*t is f**king real!”

You can hear his full comments below. It’s an intense video.

Bo Davis giving me the late great Texas Baseball HC Augie vibes. 😳 pic.twitter.com/33CTj3auQJ — Tyler 🤘🏻 (@twelshyyy) November 9, 2021

While the rant was certainly vulgar, it’s hard to hate on him for his passion. Texas fans have huge expectations for the program and instead of winning, the Longhorns are out there getting embarrassed on a semi-regular basis.

They’re 4-5 nine games into the Steve Sarkisian era, and they don’t have a single great win all year. That’s a tough look.

I don’t know what the end goal was for whoever recorded/posted the video of Bo Davis on Texas bus after Iowa State, but if it was done in an attempt to make coach look bad, then that backfired in a substantial way! — Taylor Gaspar Estes (@TaylorEstes247) November 9, 2021

Then, they got dog walked by Iowa State in front of the country and lost by 23. Yeah, it’s not hard to understand why Davis was so angry.

I’m not defending his language, but I do love his passion. It shows that he gives a damn and cares.

I’m still confused if that Texas player thought that would make Bo Davis look bad? Because it didn’t. — Mike Craven (@CravenMike) November 9, 2021

While I’m not a Texas football fan, if this is the kind of passion the program has going forward, they’re probably going to be just fine.