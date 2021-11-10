Tom Cotton Says Late-Night Comedians Are ‘C-List Actors’ Reading Democrat ‘Press Releases’

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton called late-night comedians “c-list actors” who read press releases from the Democratic National Committee.

“Most late-night comedy now consists of c-list actors reading press releases from the Democratic National Committee,” Cotton said via Twitter Wednesday.

Most late-night comedy now consists of c-list actors reading press releases from the Democratic National Committee. https://t.co/Wbyek2q2Uk — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 10, 2021

The Arkansas senator responded to ABC late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s accusation that Vice President Kamala Harris’ low approval ratings are a result of “sexism and racism” during a Tuesday segment of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Not Just Republicans’: Jimmy Kimmel Complains About ‘Jackholes’ Who Deny Climate Change, Takes Shot At Joe Biden)

“Biden isn’t alone, Americans really aren’t happy with this Vice President Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris has an approval rating of 28% which just makes no sense because she basically has nothing to do,” Kimmel said. “I mean, it’s like criticizing a backup quarterback. Kamala’s approval rating of 28% is even lower than the 30% who approved of Dick Cheney after he shot a guy in the face.”

“I think I know why Kamala’s ratings are low, besides sexism and racism, which are the obvious ones,” he continued. “It’s because whenever she’s next to Joe standing near him or behind him, she looks like an assassin.”

A USA Today/Suffolk poll released on Nov. 8 showed Harris’ approval rating at 28%, the lowest of any modern vice president. Biden’s rating stands at 38% with a 59% disapproval rating, while 44% of Independent voters said the president’s job handling is worse than they had anticipated.

Harris’ approval numbers significantly dropped from late September, when Harris led Biden by six-percentage points with a 49% approval rating.

The late-night talk show host has a long record of criticizing conservatives and Republicans, such as accusing conservatives of lacking the intelligence to be late-night talk show hosts at a 2018 event and calling the state of Florida “America’s North Korea” during a monologue in June.

“It just so happens that almost every talk show host is liberal and that’s because it requires a level of intelligence,” he said.