Tom Hanks Lists His Three Favorite Films He’s Done And His Answer Might Surprise You

Tom Hanks listed the three top favorite films he’s done during his career based off the experiences he had and his answers might surprise some people.

“I would not do it according to the way the movies came out,” the 65-year-old actor shared during his appearance on “The Bill Simmons” podcast. The comment was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday.

“I would do by way of the personal experience that I had when I was doing them, which is very different,” he added. “I would probably say No. 1 would be ‘League of Their Own’ because all I did all summer was play baseball.” (RELATED: Celebrate Tom Hanks’ Birthday With His Greatest Movies)

“I shagged flies,” Hanks continued. “I ate turkey dogs. I took infield with (co-star) Robin Knight and a ton of other people. I played baseball all summer long in Evansville, Indiana, and in Wrigley Field. There was a day of doing that.”

Hanks said his family got to join him, an experience he said they all still talk about. (RELATED: The New Tom Hanks Movie ‘Greyhound’ Will Premiere On Apple TV+)

He then named his next film which might just be a lot of people’s favorite movie by the “Forrest Gump” star, one where he basically carries the film solo with the help of a volleyball in “Castaway.”

“We just had bold adventures when we were making that movie,” the superstar actor shared. “We were out in the middle of the ocean trying to grab shots. And we were off in Fiji on two different occasions and, again, had my whole family with me. There was nothing but adventures every single day.”

The last movie he named is one that might surprise fans as it’s not nearly in the same level as “A League of their Own” or “Castaway” when he named “Cloud Atlas.”

Hanks said the location and scale on which the movie was made makes it stand out.

“We shot it on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love in Berlin and Mallorca and Dresden and I want to say, did we go to Dusseldorf? Did we go to Frankfurt?” the “Sleepless in Seattle” star said.

“That was the first time I’d ever shot extensively in Germany and I was surrounded by history,” he added. “But the work itself was we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on this deep throw.”