‘Young And The Restless’ Star Jerry Douglas Dead At 88

Actor Jerry Douglas, one of the stars in “The Young and the Restless,” has died, TMZ reported.

Douglas’ family shared he died Tuesday “after a brief illness,” according to TMZ. He was 88 years old.

In addition to his role as John Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” Douglas also appeared on television shows such as “The Untouchables,” “The Rockford Files,” and “Melrose Place” and movies such as “Mommie Dearest,” the New York Post reported.

Following the news of his death, those who worked with Douglas shared tributes to him on social media.

“Rest in peace my dear TV husband Jerry Douglas,” said actress Jess Walton, Douglas’ co-star from “The Young and the Restless.” “Thank you for the laughter all those years. Much much love to you and your beautiful family Kim and Hunter and everyone.”

Actress Jillian Barberie joined Walton in remembering Douglas on Twitter and said, “Jerry Douglas was one of a kind. Classy with a wicked sense of humor. My heart goes out to his family. Love you Kym.”

Douglas’ wife, Kym, responded to Barberie’s tweet, noting that her husband “adored” Barberie and “loved her sense of freedom.” Douglas’ widow also shared that she was “broken hearted” and had been with him since “[she] was 22.”

Anthony Morina, the executive producer of “The Young and the Restless” took the time to react to Douglas’ passing as well. “On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas,” he said, according to ET Online. (RELATED: Lee Phillip Bell, Co-Creator Of ‘The Young And The Restless,’ Dead At 91)

Douglas leaves behind his wife, Kym, three children, and two grandchildren, Yahoo Entertainment reported.