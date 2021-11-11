Superstar Actress Says Rittenhouse Was Crying About Getting ‘His AR 15’ Taken, Not That ‘He Murdered Human Beings’

Superstar Rosanna Arquette said Kyle Rittenhouse was crying about getting “his AR 15” taken, not that he “murdered human beings.”

“Rittenhouse the murderer was crying that they were trying to take his AR 15 away from him not that he murdered human beings,” the 62-year-old actress tweeted Thursday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Key Rittenhouse Witness Claims He Was Asked To Change His Statement By Prosecution)

Rittenhouse the murderer was crying that they were trying to take his AR 15 away from him not that he murdered human beings — rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 11, 2021

Her comments came after a video surfaced from Rittenhouse’s Kenosha shooting trial Wednesday when he broke down sobbing on the witness stand during his testimony about the night in August 2020. (RELATED: ‘False, Ideological Social Justice Crew’: Megyn Kelly Lights Into LeBron James, Dem Leader For Attacks On Rittenhouse)

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Rittenhouse breaks down in tears as he takes the stand to testify. Judge announces courtroom will take a break. pic.twitter.com/b4wxeYeMRM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2021

The comments were similar to ones tweeted by NBA superstar LeBron James who accused Kyle of fake crying over the same moment during the trial.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

