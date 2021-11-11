Entertainment

Superstar Actress Says Rittenhouse Was Crying About Getting ‘His AR 15’ Taken, Not That ‘He Murdered Human Beings’

2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Superstar Rosanna Arquette said Kyle Rittenhouse was crying about getting “his AR 15” taken, not that he “murdered human beings.”

“Rittenhouse the murderer was crying that they were trying to take his AR 15 away from him not that he murdered human beings,” the 62-year-old actress tweeted Thursday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Key Rittenhouse Witness Claims He Was Asked To Change His Statement By Prosecution)

Her comments came after a video surfaced from Rittenhouse’s Kenosha shooting trial Wednesday when he broke down sobbing on the witness stand during his testimony about the night in August 2020. (RELATED: ‘False, Ideological Social Justice Crew’: Megyn Kelly Lights Into LeBron James, Dem Leader For Attacks On Rittenhouse)

The comments were similar to ones tweeted by NBA superstar LeBron James who accused Kyle of fake crying over the same moment during the trial.

“What tears?” James tweet read. “I didn’t see one. Man, knock it off. That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.” His post included several laughing, crying face emojis.