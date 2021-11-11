BLM New York Co-Founder Calls Democratic Mayor-Elect A ‘Bargain-Basement Giuliani Knockoff’

Co-founder of Black Lives Matter New York, Chivona Newsome, said Mayor-elect Eric Adams is a “bargain-basement Giuliani knockoff,” reported Fox News.

“Mayor-elect Adams is a bargain-basement Giuliani knockoff who longs for old New York where Black folks get their heads cracked by law enforcement and women sit quietly in the back of the room,” Newsome said, the outlet reported.

Newsome was responding to Adams’ plan to bring back a version of the NYPD’s undercover Anti-Crime Unit, the outlet reported.

Newsome and her brother, Hawk Newsome, who is also a co-founder of Black Lives Matter New York, met with Adams Wednesday to discuss tougher policing, according to the New York Post. The meeting was livestreamed on Instagram and grew heated.

“If they think they are going back to the old ways of policing then we’re going to take to the streets again,” Hawk Newsome said after the meeting, according to the outlet. “There will be riots. There will be fire, and there will be bloodshed.” (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Linked To 91% Of Riots Over Three Months, Study Finds)

Despite the Newsome siblings’ promise to riot, Adams reiterated that “[he] would not allow New York City to be unsafe,” Fox 5 New York reported.