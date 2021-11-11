Editorial

Cara Delevingne Goes Braless And Topless In Black Jacket And Black Mini Skirt At Awards Show

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-CFDA-AWARDS

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Cara Delevingne definitely turned heads when she went braless and topless on the red carpet at a fashion awards show in New York City Thursday.

The 29-year-old supermodel looked amazing in a black crushed velvet jacket with no bra or top and a matching black mini skirt during her appearance at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She completed the daring look with her hair slicked all the way back, gold jewelry and black lace-up boots. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

To say it was quite the risque look would be a serious understatement.

The English actress often wows at various events and doesn’t shy away from the racy looks. Most notably when she stunned going braless at a party in 2014 during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in a white and silver slip dress that was also backless.

Model Cara Delevingne attends the De Grisogono Party during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Antibes, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

English model Cara Delevingne poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Los Angeles 2015 Awards season tea party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Delevingne also turned heads at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards party in 2015 in a black mesh leather number that didn’t leave much the the imagination. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.