Carrie Underwood Steals Show In Sparkling Sheer One-Shoulder Silver Number On Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood hands down stole the show when she stepped out in a sparkling one-shoulder dress on the red carpet in Tennessee Wednesday.

The 38-year-old country singer looked truly incredible in the sheer, silver fringed number with a leg slit on one side as she posed for pictures at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, silver platform high heels and jewelry. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker often wows at various music awards shows. Most notably, when she showed up in a purple satin gown for the American Music Awards in 2019. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The superstar shined in the sleeveless sequins number that had a dramatic leg slit on one side that went all the way up, complete with a cape, as she posed for photos while holding awards she had received that night.

