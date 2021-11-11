Editorial

Carrie Underwood Steals Show In Sparkling Sheer One-Shoulder Silver Number On Red Carpet

55th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Carrie Underwood hands down stole the show when she stepped out in a sparkling one-shoulder dress on the red carpet in Tennessee Wednesday.

The 38-year-old country singer looked truly incredible in the sheer, silver fringed number with a leg slit on one side as she posed for pictures at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, silver platform high heels and jewelry. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To say she looked amazing would be a serious understatement.

The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker often wows at various music awards shows. Most notably, when she showed up in a purple satin gown for the American Music Awards in 2019. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The superstar shined in the sleeveless sequins number that had a dramatic leg slit on one side that went all the way up, complete with a cape, as she posed for photos while holding awards she had received that night.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here and see why she really is the queen of country music.