CNN Commentator Claims Rittenhouse Judge Wants A Job At Fox News

CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers claimed on Thursday the judge presiding over the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse wants a job at Fox News.

“You have to look at the totality of this judge’s actions, you have to look at the rulings that he’s made. I said it yesterday and I’ll be extremely blunt, it appears that this judge is auditioning for the cameras and looking for his next gig on Fox News or OANN [One America News Network],” Sellers said.

The commentator said that Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder is showing off his “conservative credentials” to the country and attempting to protect Rittenhouse from conviction “as if he is a child”.

“I would not be surprised if he ran the mistrial without the ability to re-try Kyle Rittenhouse for these crimes. It’s as if he wants to do that,” Sellers said. “That would be problematic for all of us, I think that’s a problem for the judge, but at the end of the day I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Civil Rights Attorney Charles F. Coleman Jr. said that Rittenhouse’s testimony is a “bad sign” for the defense team after he told the court that he chose to carry an AR-15 style rifle because “it looked cool.” He said that many factors, including Schroeder, have given Rittenhouse’s attorneys several advantages during the trial. (RELATED: Judge In Rittenhouse Trial Slams Media For ‘Totally Bizarre’ Statements About Case)

Rittenhouse told the prosecution that he would have carried a handgun to protect himself if been legally able to purchase one, adding that he brought a gun to the riots to “protect himself.”

Schroeder confronted Prosecutor Thomas Binger Wednesday for pressing Rittenhouse on previously remaining silent regarding the shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz on the evening of Aug. 25. Binger argued that the defendant spoke on the witness stand after hearing evidence and listening to several testimonies.

Rittenhouse’s defense attorney Mark Richards objected with claims that Binger was “commenting on my client’s right to remain silent.” Binger’s comments led the defense team to request a mistrial, which has not currently been granted.

Schroeder immediately dismissed the jury and told the prosecutor that he was “astonished” by his comments on Rittenhouse’s post-arrest silence and that the remarks could be a violation of the Constitution.

“I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant’s post-arrest silence,” Schroeder said. “That’s basic law. It’s been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years. I have no idea why you would do something like that.”

Schroeder also granted the defense’s request on Oct. 26 to bar anyone in the courtroom from referring to Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz as victims.