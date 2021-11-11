Director Of National Intelligence Avril Haines Suggests There Be Might An Extraterrestrial Explanation For UFOs

Are UFOs alien technology?

This theory has been floated time and time again as UFOs become more mainstream, and you can now add Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to the list of people who have speculated about the explanation possibly being from off this world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Always there’s also the question of ‘is there something else that we simply do not understand, which might come extraterrestrially,” Haines said when discussing UFOs while at the Our Future in Space event, according to The Sun.

UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens: Top spy chief https://t.co/eNBgGhuQqh pic.twitter.com/hV7pXYMUUQ — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2021

Add her name to the list! Add Haines to the list of people who have spoken about UFOs being possible alien technology.

As I’ve said too many times to count, I have three theories to explain what UFOs are. They’re our own highly classified technology, they’re Russian or Chinese technology or they’re aliens.

A former military officer claims he witnessed a UFO disable 10 nuclear missiles. UFO speculation is back on the menu! Here’s my thoughts on what the UFO might have been. pic.twitter.com/Xpz3BhKsmy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 19, 2021

Obviously, the first option is the best option, but people continue to leave the door cracked open for other explanations.

At the very least, it has to stoke your curiosity!

Finally, we need a fighter jet to take a shot at one of these UFOs that get seen from time to time. We need to fire some missiles and find out if we can bring them down.

Until we splash one of these bogies, I’m not sure how we’re going to get a concrete answer.

