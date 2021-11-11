Food Network Star Shares Heartwarming Message For Veterans Day

Food Network star Sunny Anderson shared a heartwarming message for Veterans Day she received from her uncle, Ret. Major General Rodney O. Anderson.

“Sunny, Happy Veterans Day!” the text Anderson posted on Instagram Thursday on Veterans Day read. “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in defending our constitution and way of life against all enemies foreign and domestic.” (RELATED: Trump, First Lady Participate In Wreath Laying Ceremony At Korean War Veterans Memorial On 70th Anniversary Of The Start Of The War)

Anderson’s message at the top of her social media page described her as being a veteran of the United States Air Force.

“‘We the people’ honor you and the generations who preceded you…you represent what is great about America,” the text added. “We honor service members for doing their duty in the cold, heat, rain, snow, day, night, home, abroad and in every mission. We honor spouses for serving their service members and the nation…raising children, frequent moves, suspending personal and professional goals to support our military and our way of life.”

“I count it all joy to be among you and to acknowledge the invaluable role you play in preserving our Democracy and way of life,” the text message continued. “Abundant blessings for your service,..safety and Godspeed, in your future! (RELATED: Chris Pratt Visits Military Members For Film Screening, Continues To Be Awesome [PHOTOS])

Sunny’s uncle closed out his message to veterans by telling her how much he loved her and said for all the reasons “key among them is” her “service to the nation.”

The Food Network star captioned her post noting her uncle’s a “great American.”

“I couldn’t have said it better,” her message added. “Sending love and honor to my fellow veterans.”