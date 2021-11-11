Georgia Star Adam Anderson Charged With Rape

Georgia football star Adam Anderson has been charged with rape.

According to a Wednesday night report from ESPN, the Bulldogs linebacker voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Athens after being charged with rape. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An unnamed woman has accused the football superstar of raping her while she was asleep near the end of October. Anderson had previously been suspended indefinitely when the accusation first surfaced.

Georgia LB Adam Anderson turns self in to police, charged Wednesday with felony rape for incident reported on Oct. 29. Story by ⁦@Mark_Schlabach⁩ https://t.co/Pd9KKcpuBt — Paula Lavigne (@pinepaula) November 11, 2021

“Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands,” Anderson’s attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement, according to the same report.

As I always say, Anderson 100% has the right to be presumed innocent in a court of law until proven otherwise.

That’s our system here in America, and we should all be grateful for it.

Georgia’s Adam Anderson has been charged with rape by Athens-Clarke County police. He “voluntarily surrendered” this evening, per his lawyer, who mains that Anderson “is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court.” — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 11, 2021

However, this is not a minor situation at all. He’s facing an incredibly serious charge. It’s the kind of allegation that could change your life forever.

If he’s guilty, then he 100% deserves whatever is coming his way.

Keep checking back on this developing situation as we have updates.