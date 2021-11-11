Google’s Veterans Day Doodle Appears To Feature A Male Marine Wearing A Dress

Google’s Veterans Day Doodle appears to feature a male Marine veteran wearing a dress covered halfway by a military uniform.

The second person to the left appears to be a red-headed man wearing what appears to be a dark-blue dress with white polka dots and a short purple sweater. The character is wearing a white Marine Corps. hat and a blue uniform on the left side.

Happy Veterans Day. I’m not entirely sure what the Google Doodle is trying to show. In-service and then out? And what the hell is up with this Marine? A male Gunny who becomes a female schoolmarm? pic.twitter.com/eJzXBaUD7l — Chris Morris (@camorris) November 11, 2021

The image includes an Air-Force Pilot-turned-painter, Marine-turned-teacher, Navy seaman-turned-businessman, Coast-guardsman-turned-doctor, an Army soldier-turned-amputee-biker and a Space Force Guardsman-turned-baker, according to the Ledger Inquirer.

The artwork was created by Alabama-based artist and US Army Veteran Steven Tette, who designed the image to “display the diversity” of all U.S. veterans, according to 9to5 Google. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Let A Man In A Dress Rule Us’: Highway Sign Mocking PA Health Secretary Draws Criticism)

Tette told the Google Doodle Blog that his research focused on the different dress codes for all six branches. He said he is very familiar with the army dress codes but focused on accurately portraying the dress codes of all branches. He split each veteran in half to show their uniform and their professions at home.

“I wanted to display the diversity of the American veteran, and how our lives as civilians are just as diverse,” Tette said. “However, I primarily wanted to show the unity of figures-I want them to be seen as one.”

Google asked Tette to create a Veterans Day Google Doodle in October, who spent 20 years in the army before retiring to pursue a career in art, the Ledger Inquirer reported.

“It happened really quickly, I got an email in early October out of the blue and of course jumped at the opportunity,” Tette told the outlet. Google is the world’s largest platform for visual art, so how could I say no?”

The artist said he worked on the painting for sixteen hours and it was still wet when photographed, the outlet reported.

After asking the Daily Caller for clarification on the Doodle, Google did not immediately respond to a follow-up.