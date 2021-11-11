US Urges Americans To Leave Haiti Because Of Gang Violence, Kidnappings And Fuel Shortages

Officials asked U.S. citizens to make plans to leave Haiti because of increased gang violence and kidnappings, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti announced on Wednesday.

The embassy warned of widespread fuel shortages impacting basic and emergency services across Haiti, according to the State Department. U.S. citizens were encouraged to purchase commercial flights out of the country because officials aren’t sure if they’ll be able to help them once the flights are full.

“The Department of State urges U.S. citizens to make plans to depart Haiti now via commercial means,” the U.S. Embassy in Haiti said in a statement. “U.S. citizens should carefully consider the risks of traveling to or remaining in Haiti in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges.”

“The U.S. Embassy is unlikely to be able to assist U.S. citizens in Haiti with departure if commercial options become unavailable,” the embassy added. (RELATED: Special Envoy For Haiti Resigns Over Biden’s ‘Inhumane, Counterproductive Decision To Deport’ Haitians)

American aid workers were also notified to leave the country because of increased kidnapping and the fuel shortage exacerbated by gang activity, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday. A gang kidnapped 17 Christian missionaries three weeks ago and they have yet to release them.

The State Department warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Haiti because of violent kidnapping, armed robbery and carjacking and widespread civil unrest on Aug. 23. The agency also noted a high risk of contracting COVID-19 in the country.

U.S. officials in Haiti are prohibited from walking around after dark, using public transportation, going to banks and visiting certain parts of Port-au-Prince without approval and appropriate security, according to the State Department.

The State Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

