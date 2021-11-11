‘Always A Smart-Ass In The Bunch’: Hunter Biden, Wife Reportedly Get A Little Testy With Journalist Asking About Infamous Laptop

Hunter Biden reportedly rebuked on Wednesday night a New York Post journalist who asked him if he had retrieved his laptop.

Biden was leaving Wednesday an event in celebration of the exhibition of his paintings at a Manhattan gallery when he was approached by the Post’s correspondent who asked President Joe Biden’s son if he had managed to collect the laptop he dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019, whose hard drive’s content was later leaked.

“There’s always a smart-ass in the bunch,” Hunter reportedly said, dismissing the question.

“It doesn’t exist,” Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen, facetiously added, according to the Post.

Hunter Biden gets testy when asked about infamous laptop outside NYC gallery https://t.co/udkfueoSa3 pic.twitter.com/VgPmmu1ObU — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2021

The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained a full copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop in Oct. 2020. An April 2015 email was found on the laptop from a Burisma executive to Hunter discussing a meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden. The email was later authenticated by a cybersecurity expert

However, in an April interview on CBS “Sunday Morning,” Biden suggested that the laptop, contents of which were published weeks before the election, could have been stolen, hacked or released by Russian intelligence operatives.

Biden said at the time that he did not know if the laptop in question actually belonged to him, adding that the device “certainly” could be his. (RELATED: ‘Russian Disinformation’: Psaki Dodges Doocy’s Question On Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

When asked if he dropped the laptop off for repairs at the Delaware shop, Biden replied: “No, no. Not that I remember at all, at all.”