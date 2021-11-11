Guy Vomits After Chugging A Beer During The Kentucky/Duke Game In Hilarious Viral Video

A guy blew chunks after chugging too much beer Tuesday night during the Duke/Kentucky game.

In a video tweeted by @GsonJW, a guy sitting behind Jay Bilas and the commentating booth was hammering a beer when things took a turn for the worse. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He could very clearly be seen starting to throw up and white liquid shot out of his mouth. He then did his best to control the situation.

Watch the hilarious situation below.

My man in the purple sweatshirt trusted a burp that he shouldn’t have. Oops 🤮pic.twitter.com/sQDfyvKFHz — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) November 10, 2021

Another classic example of someone not being ready for the big stage. He thought he was going to put on a show, but clearly, he didn’t have the necessary chops.

If you’re going to chug beer on a national broadcast, you better be able to get the job done. Otherwise, don’t even attempt it.

The last thing you want is a viral video making the rounds of you throwing up because you couldn’t keep your beer down. That’s a very tough look!

That’s the kind of look that you’re probably not going to shake for a long time.

Sometimes in life, people get a shade too bold and things don’t go well. That more or less sums up this situation.