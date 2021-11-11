Former Marine Demands Accountability From Biden For Afghanistan On Veterans Day

Marine Corps veteran Kevin Nicholson joined the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck to discuss his demand for accountability for the failures in Afghanistan, how this Veterans Day is different from previous ones and more.

WATCH:

