ANALYSIS: The Media Is Blowing Off The Key Issue That Might Crush Dems In 2022

A variety of factors undoubtedly contributed to Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia gubernatorial election last week, but only one is being completely dismissed by Democrats and their allies in the media.

President Joe Biden’s tumbling approval ratings, a struggling economy, COVID-19 restrictions and general “wokeness” have all been used as scapegoats, at least in part, for Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s loss in a state Biden won by double-digits in 2020. Conservatives have pointed to Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught in Virginia schools, particularly in Loudoun County, as another key contributor to backlash against the Democratic Party.