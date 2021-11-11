‘False, Ideological Social Justice Crew’: Megyn Kelly Lights Into LeBron James, Dem Leader For Attacks On Rittenhouse

Megyn Kelly blasted LeBron James and Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries as part of the “false, ideological social justice crew” following their attacks on Kyle Rittenhouse.

During the Sirius XM “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast Thursday, the host provided details of what’s so far happened in his Kenosha shooting trial before she lit into the NBA star for making fun of Rittenhouse for crying on the stand and the House Democrat caucus chair who tweeted to “lock up” Kyle. (RELATED: LeBron James Accuses Kyle Rittenhouse Of Fake Crying While Testifying)

WATCH:

“LeBron James just tweeted out quote, ‘what tears? I didn’t see one,'” Megyn explained. “‘Man, knock it off. That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.’ Good gracious. Where’s your humanity?” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

“Hakeem Jeffries, the head of the House Democratic caucus, tweeted ‘lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key,'” she added. “Do you know anything about law, about criminal law? Anything at all? Have you bothered to look into it, even a little? Have you followed the trial at all before you decided to make a public comment from that post?”

“Disgusting, dishonest,” Kelly continued. “And the natural product of what happens when the false, ideological social justice crew meets actual, fact-based courtroom justice. Where truth and fairness still matter.”