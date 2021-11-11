REPORT: Jake Gyllenhaal Is In Talks To Star In A ‘Road House’ Remake

Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to star in a remake of the classic movie “Road House.”

“Road House” is widely considered one of Patrick Swayze’s greatest films and one of the best movies of the 1980s. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For some reason, we apparently need a remake!

According to Deadline, the Hollywood star is “in talks to” be the lead in the film. Why is any of this necessary? I have no idea.

EXCLUSIVE: MGM’s “Road House” remake is gaining momentum with Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star and Doug Liman in talks to direct https://t.co/3acdgQGUDh — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 11, 2021

It’s also not clear from the Deadline report how close this is to becoming official, but it definitely doesn’t sound like the remake is right around the corner.

Deadline also reported it’s not clear right now whether or not it will be a fresh spin on the original or a straight remake.

It’s unknown if the pic is a straight remake or a new modern take on the material and it’s also unknown if Gyllenhaal will be playing the role of Dalton or play a completely new character in that world https://t.co/kMipBlsCSQ pic.twitter.com/LpSKQLGkGq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 11, 2021

This has to be one of the dumbest ideas Hollywood has had in a very long time. Why is this necessary? Why the hell is this necessary?

Believe it or not, we don’t need to remake classics.

This also isn’t the first time this has happened with a great film with Swayze, who passed away in 2009. Remember when his 1984 hit “Red Dawn” was remade? Yeah, how did that work out?

It was absolute trash, and while I like Jake Gyllenhaal, I can promise you a remake won’t be nearly as good.

I don’t know what it’s going to take to kill this project, but I hope it happens because nobody wants a “Road House” remake. Nobody!