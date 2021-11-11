Editorial

REPORT: Jake Gyllenhaal Is In Talks To Star In A ‘Road House’ Remake

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 8: Actor Patrick Swayze attends the after-party for "Chicago - The Musical" on January 8, 2004 at Cinespace, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to star in a remake of the classic movie “Road House.”

“Road House” is widely considered one of Patrick Swayze’s greatest films and one of the best movies of the 1980s. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For some reason, we apparently need a remake!

According to Deadline, the Hollywood star is “in talks to” be the lead in the film. Why is any of this necessary? I have no idea.

It’s also not clear from the Deadline report how close this is to becoming official, but it definitely doesn’t sound like the remake is right around the corner.

Deadline also reported it’s not clear right now whether or not it will be a fresh spin on the original or a straight remake.

This has to be one of the dumbest ideas Hollywood has had in a very long time. Why is this necessary? Why the hell is this necessary?

Believe it or not, we don’t need to remake classics.

This also isn’t the first time this has happened with a great film with Swayze, who passed away in 2009. Remember when his 1984 hitRed Dawn” was remade? Yeah, how did that work out?

It was absolute trash, and while I like Jake Gyllenhaal, I can promise you a remake won’t be nearly as good.

I don’t know what it’s going to take to kill this project, but I hope it happens because nobody wants a “Road House” remake. Nobody!