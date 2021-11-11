Editorial

REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Will Take Some Time Before Signing With A New Team

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly not in a rush to sign with a new team.

The talented receiver was recently released by the Browns and he's free to sign with any team in the league after clearing waivers.

However, don’t expect a decision to come super fast.

According to Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport, the talented receiver is “going to take some time” before deciding on a new team and a decision might not come for a few days.

When OBJ cleared waivers, people seemed to think that he’d quickly land on a new squad. However, that hasn’t happened so far, and it kind of seems like the interest is a bit lower than expected.

I 100% thought teams would be rushing to get a crack at the former Browns receiver, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

The Packers, Seahawks and Chiefs have all been mentioned in the rumor mill, but as of Thursday morning, he hasn’t signed with any of them.

It makes you wonder if teams that are true contenders aren’t really interested in OBJ.

We’ll wait to see where he lands, but the process is certainly going much slower than expected.