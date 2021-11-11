REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Will Take Some Time Before Signing With A New Team

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly not in a rush to sign with a new team.

The talented receiver was recently released by the Browns and he's free to sign with any team in the league after clearing waivers.

However, don’t expect a decision to come super fast.

According to Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport, the talented receiver is “going to take some time” before deciding on a new team and a decision might not come for a few days.

From @RapSheet & me: Indications are that Odell Beckham Jr. is “going to take some time” to decide on his next team and that decision is “a few days away.” So, stay tuned. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 10, 2021

When OBJ cleared waivers, people seemed to think that he’d quickly land on a new squad. However, that hasn’t happened so far, and it kind of seems like the interest is a bit lower than expected.

I 100% thought teams would be rushing to get a crack at the former Browns receiver, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

Per source, at this point in time, Odell Beckham Jr. still would prefer to sign with the #Packers. However, Green Bay’s front office has not been as aggressive as others. They do have interest though. If they come through with competitive offer, Beckham will likely sign with GB. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) November 10, 2021

The Packers, Seahawks and Chiefs have all been mentioned in the rumor mill, but as of Thursday morning, he hasn’t signed with any of them.

It makes you wonder if teams that are true contenders aren’t really interested in OBJ.

🚨 Breaking: Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the #Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2021

We’ll wait to see where he lands, but the process is certainly going much slower than expected.