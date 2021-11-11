Editorial

REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Is Signing With The Rams

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Cleveland Browns receiver “is finalizing a deal” to join Mathew Stafford and company in Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is an absolutely huge signing for the Rams, and it just goes to show even further that Los Angeles is all in on winning right now.

The Rams aren’t building for anything. They’re focused on winning a Super Bowl this season.

They traded for Matthew Stafford in the offseason, just recently traded for Von Miller and have now reportedly signed OBJ.

To say the Rams are making moves would be a massive understatement. Their roster is absolutely loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.

I can only imagine how much Stafford must be smiling knowing that he can sling it to OBJ.

It’s not a bad time to be a fan of the Rams. That much is for sure!