REPORT: Odell Beckham Jr. Is Signing With The Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Cleveland Browns receiver “is finalizing a deal” to join Mathew Stafford and company in Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

OBJ expected to be an LA Ram. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021

This is an absolutely huge signing for the Rams, and it just goes to show even further that Los Angeles is all in on winning right now.

The Rams aren’t building for anything. They’re focused on winning a Super Bowl this season.

Sean McVay looking a little funny here when asked about Odell Beckham Jr…. pic.twitter.com/B4Waxv4Aou — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) November 11, 2021

They traded for Matthew Stafford in the offseason, just recently traded for Von Miller and have now reportedly signed OBJ.

To say the Rams are making moves would be a massive understatement. Their roster is absolutely loaded with talent on both sides of the ball.

I can only imagine how much Stafford must be smiling knowing that he can sling it to OBJ.

Breaking: Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the #Rams, per @AdamSchefter. LA gets another one. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 11, 2021

It’s not a bad time to be a fan of the Rams. That much is for sure!