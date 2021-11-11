Rick Ross Says He Bought A $1 Million Mansion Just To Look At It

Rapper Rick Ross once bought a house just to look at it.

The star rapper has been famous and very rich for a long time, and he decided to invest in some real estate. In fact, he invested in some just to look at it!

Ross said the following on “Assets Over Liabilities,” according to BroBible:

Homes was something I was always fascinated about. So me and my homies started coming up to Atlanta. We used to ride by here all the time [and we would pull over] and just be like God damn. After I got my deal and my situation, I bought a million dollar home maybe two minutes from here that I still own that’s right around the corner, just so I can ride by it every day while I’m in Atlanta, and that’s what the play was.

You can watch the entire video below.

You know you’re rich when you’re buying a house to just drive past it and look at it. Imagine having so much money that you can buy a house just to look at it!

I love money and I love the idea of being rich enough to do stuff like this.

Imagine the conversation Rick Ross must have had with his realtor. The realtor probably asked what Ross’ needs were, and he just fired back with, “Give me something good to look at!”

That’s at least how I’m choosing to imagine it because it’s just so perfect.

I truly love everything about Ross buying a house just to look at it, and I sincerely hope I have that kind of money someday. We need to be rolling cash!