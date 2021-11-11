Texas Pro Life Group Fighting 14 Lawsuits Over Heartbeat Act

An Austin, Texas, judge heard arguments Wednesday in Van Stean v. Texas Right to Life, one of 14 lawsuits against the pro-life group over the Texas Heartbeat Act.

Lawsuits against Texas Right to Life seek to block the organization from suing abortion providers under the Texas Heartbeat Act, which allows individuals to sue anyone who performs or helps others obtain an abortion after a baby’s heartbeat can be detected, The Texas Tribune reported. (RELATED: Boy Sets Record For Most Premature Baby To Survive)

Texas Right to Life has not filed any suits related to the Heartbeat Act, according to the Tribune.

A lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood seeks to block the law, while the remaining suits ask the judge to issue a declaratory judgment on the constitutionality of the law, the Tribune reported.

Texas Right To Life created an anonymous abortion tip line in response to the new law to help in the reporting process created by the Heartbeat Act which was quickly flooded with fake tips, according to The Dallas Morning News. The site’s web address, “prolifewhistleblower.com,” now redirects to the Texas Right to Life website.

Abortion advocates call on judge to declare Texas law unconstitutional https://t.co/pP2zBc7JTE pic.twitter.com/EFQ4maiwyY — The Hill (@thehill) November 11, 2021

“Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry have not alleged that Texas Right to Life … [has] done anything unconstitutional. They’re attacking us because of our beliefs,” Schwartz said in a statement. “The abortion industry is attempting to punish Texas Right to Life for supporting the Texas Heartbeat Act and having the ability to hold them accountable to the law. We will not be deterred,” the organization’s website states.

The Supreme Court heard arguments Nov. 1 regarding the Texas Heartbeat Act and is expected to issue a decision in the coming week.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.