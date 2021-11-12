Son Of Legendary Basketball Player Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison For Stabbing Neighbor

The 29-year-old son of NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of carrying a dirk or dagger and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon for the 2020 stabbing of his San Clemente neighbor.

Authorities took Adam Abdul-Jabbar into custody after responding to reports of a stabbing at the 300 block of Calle Guaymus at approximately 10 p.m. on June 9 of last year, according to KABC-TV in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors say the altercation began when Abdul-Jabbar’s 60-year-old neighbor confronted him in their shared driveway concerning garbage cans that he had not taken in for his roommate, according to the outlet.

Abdul-Jabbar stabbed the undisclosed neighbor in the back of the head, fracturing his skull, and causing severe blood loss, The Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors say the neighbor collapsed outside the emergency room upon arrival at the hospital and nearly died from his injuries. (RELATED: Teen Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Classmate 114 Times Mutters About Demons Taking Over His Soul In Hearing)

Orange County district attorneys sought a seven-year prison sentence for Abdul-Jabbar, but he could have potentially faced up to nine years and eight months in prison for his crimes, KABC-TV reported.

Prosecutors believe the plea deal the Orange County judge offered Abdul-Jabbar was unwarranted, The AP reported.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office vehemently objected to this court offer of 6 months – which could potentially be served as home confinement – because we believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison. — OCDA Todd Spitzer (@OCDAToddSpitzer) November 11, 2021

“This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” said Orange County district attorney Todd Spitzer, according to The AP. “This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured.”

“We believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time,” he added.

Abdul-Jabbar faces a six-month prison sentence for his crime, but is eligible to apply for home confinement instead of incarceration before he is set to report to prison on Jan. 7.