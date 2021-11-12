Americans’ Faith In The Economy Plummets Further As Inflation Grows

U.S. consumer sentiment fell in November to its lowest level in 10 years as Americans grew increasingly concerned about inflation and policymakers failed to combat the surging prices.

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index plummeted to 66.8 in November, decreasing from October’s 72.5 figure and reading the lowest since the index hit 71.7 in November 2011.

The survey showed that consumers anticipate higher inflation rates in the future, with the 12-year forecast reaching 4.9%. (RELATED: One Of America’s Biggest Companies To Split Into Two)

“Consumer sentiment fell in early November to its lowest level in a decade due to an escalating inflation rate and the growing belief among consumers that no effective policies have yet been developed to reduce the damage from surging inflation,” Richard Curtin, the survey’s chief economist, said in the report.

*American Consumer Sentiment Crashes to 10 Year Low- 1/4 Point to Lower Standard of Living (so much for trillions in “free money”) pic.twitter.com/rXxDE3HkxY — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 12, 2021

Additionally, the survey found that one in four Americans reduced their standard of living due to increasing prices and half of all families expect reduced real income in the next year due to growing inflation.

“Rising prices for homes, vehicles, and durables were reported more frequently than any other time in more than half a century,” Curtain added.

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.9% in October, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 6.2%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, and job openings remained near record highs as workers reevaluated their employment situation and searched for higher wages.

The U.S. economy added 531,000 jobs in October, and unemployment fell by 0.2% despite labor shortages and supply chain issues, BLS reported on Nov. 5.

