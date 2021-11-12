Appalachian State Releases Uniform Announcement Video Honoring First Responders, Police And The Military

Appalachian State’s uniform announcement video for the game against South Alabama was pure America.

The Mountaineers will take the field against the Jaguars this Saturday, and the team’s uniform announcement video is all about how great the USA is as a country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It honored first responders, police and the military. Give it a watch below. It’ll put a smile on your face.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again for everyone who needs to hear it more than once. There’s not a single sport in America that honors this country and is more proud of the USA than college football.

It’s not even close. Not a single sport does a better job of honoring our beautiful and great country than college football.

On the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, damn near every major program in the country did something special to honor the victims and heroes of that day.

It was a great reminder of how much college football and the fans love the USA and we’ll never back down from that stance!

Almost every college football team in America is doing something today to honor the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. Meanwhile, the NBA doesn’t do anything without first asking China’s permission. Tells you all you need to know about which sport truly loves America. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

Now, Appalachian State has released a video honoring different heroes of American society, and I’d say they hit all the major ones. They honored the troops, cops and first responders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by App State Football (@appstate_fb)

Major props to Appalachian State for showing great pride in America. You’ll always hear me praise moves like this one.