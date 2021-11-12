Britney Spears Freed From Conservatorship After 13 Years

Britney Spears was released from her conservatorship, which she has been under for the past 13 years, by a judge after a Friday hearing.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled her conservatorship has been terminated following the 39-year-old singer’s request to terminate her conservatorship, CNN reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“The time has come for Ms. Spears’s freedom,” Britney’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, wrote in a court filing in October, the New York Times (NYT) reported.

Ahead of the hearing, Spears appeared in a clip on her boyfriend’s social media page wearing a T-shirt that read, “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

In September, a judge suspended and removed the “Toxic” hitmaker’s father, Jamie Spears, from serving in his role as conservator of her $60 million estate, a role he’s had since 2009, Page Six reported.

The superstar singer’s legal battle does not end after this decision. Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has filed a 110-page petition requesting to depose Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, as well as ask for discovery related to allegedly placing recording devices in her home without her consent, the NYT reported.

Jamie’s lawyer shared in a status report this month that Mr. Spears “believes that the Conservatorship should end, immediately,” the NYT noted.

Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.