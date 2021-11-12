World

War Memorial Vandalized With The Words ‘Real Heroes Are Vaccinated’

National World War II Memorial Honors Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

A Canadian war memorial in British Columbia was spray painted with the words “the real heroes are the vaccinated” in bright green paint on Thursday, Global News reported.

Canadian mounties arrived at the scene of the defaced cenotaph in Cranbrook at approximately 7 a.m. on Remembrance Day, according to Global News.

“This act does not speak to the character and values of our citizens and our community,” read a statement from the City of Cranbook to Global News.

City workers in Cranbrook scrambled to scrub down the war memorial in time for the city’s Remembrance Day parade, which commenced promptly at 10:15 AM Thursday morning. Canada’s Remembrance Day commemorates all veterans of the Canadian commonwealth who lost their lives in combat, according to Global News. (RELATED: Former Marine Demands Accountability From Biden For Afghanistan On Veterans Day)

Police say they are actively investigating the incident and are attempting to acquire surveillance footage from buildings in the area to uncover the perpetrators, according to Global News. Presently, 75.2% of Canadians are fully vaccinated, according to the Canadian government’s vaccine tracker.