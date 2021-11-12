War Memorial Vandalized With The Words ‘Real Heroes Are Vaccinated’

A Canadian war memorial in British Columbia was spray painted with the words “the real heroes are the vaccinated” in bright green paint on Thursday, Global News reported.

Canadian mounties arrived at the scene of the defaced cenotaph in Cranbrook at approximately 7 a.m. on Remembrance Day, according to Global News.

Canadian War Memorial vandalised on Rememberance Day. Society has lost all perspective. People have to start joining the dots between the attack on our heritage and the attack on our way of life.https://t.co/Nn3FVNBeFL — Save Our Statues -Robert Poll (@_SaveOurStatues) November 12, 2021

“This act does not speak to the character and values of our citizens and our community,” read a statement from the City of Cranbook to Global News.

City workers in Cranbrook scrambled to scrub down the war memorial in time for the city’s Remembrance Day parade, which commenced promptly at 10:15 AM Thursday morning. Canada’s Remembrance Day commemorates all veterans of the Canadian commonwealth who lost their lives in combat, according to Global News. (RELATED: Former Marine Demands Accountability From Biden For Afghanistan On Veterans Day)

Canada’s veterans have served with honour and valour – and they embody the very best of what it means to be Canadian. Today at the National War Memorial, we paid tribute to them. #CanadaRemembers pic.twitter.com/HBGt6s80MT — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 12, 2021

Police say they are actively investigating the incident and are attempting to acquire surveillance footage from buildings in the area to uncover the perpetrators, according to Global News. Presently, 75.2% of Canadians are fully vaccinated, according to the Canadian government’s vaccine tracker.