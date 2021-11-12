The Dolphins Upsetting The Ravens Gets Less Than Stellar TV Ratings

The Miami Dolphins upsetting the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 didn’t get amazing TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Tua and the Dolphins pulling off a monster upset win over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens averaged 8.09 million viewers on Fox in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final viewership number will be higher.

This is not a great number for the NFL. It might be good for any other show on TV, but it’s not great for an NFL game.

That much I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt.

Why did the game not get great ratings? Honestly, I’m just assuming most people thought the Ravens were going to roll the Dolphins.

That obviously didn’t happen, but that might be why people didn’t tune in. If you’re expecting a blowout, you don’t have a ton of motivation to watch.

Hopefully, things bounce back this weekend. The last thing we want is to see is NFL ratings tank.