Jason Aldean Releases Fire ‘Macon’ Album

Country music star Jason Aldean dropped “Macon” for fans Friday, and it’s great.

It's not a secret at all that Aldean has been one of the biggest stars in the country music industry for a very long time.

Even before I was in college, he was already making waves as a bit of a renegade, and fans expect excellence from him. Well, his latest songs don’t disappoint.

I listened to “Macon” first thing this beautiful Friday morning, and multiple songs stood out to me. Most notably, “Small Town Small” and “Story for Another Glass” both perfectly hit the spot.

It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last had an excellent country music album, and I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re always ready for more.

There’s not enough country music in the world to keep us satisfied.

Well, Aldean came through Friday for his fans and “Macon” is an emotional ride that plays hit after hit. I truly mean that.

Do yourself a favor on this gorgeous day and fire it up. Trust me when I say that you won’t regret it.