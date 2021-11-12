Editorial

Jon Gruden Is Suing Roger Goodell And The NFL

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is going to war with the NFL.

According to Tom Pelissero, Gruden is suing the league and commissioner Roger Goodell alleging that his career was ruined through “malicious and orchestrated campaign.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Raiders after his old emails containing offensive language were leaked to the media.

 

The NFL has refused to release the 650,000 other emails tied to the WTF investigation. For those of you keeping score at home, Jon Gruden appears to be the only one punished in an investigation he had no role in.

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say that I’m glad Gruden is suing the NFL. His email scandal has failed to pass the smell test ever since the first day we heard about it.

Nothing about this situation adds up, and fans deserve the truth. We deserve to know how Gruden’s emails leaked and who leaked them.

How is it possible the NFL has 650,000 emails related to the WTF investigation but only Gruden’s career came to an end?

Does that make sense to anyone? The answer is an obvious no.

Hopefully, we get to the bottom of what happened and why it happened. People deserve to know and we can’t let Roger Goodell behave like a dictator.