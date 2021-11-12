Jon Gruden Is Suing Roger Goodell And The NFL

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is going to war with the NFL.

According to Tom Pelissero, Gruden is suing the league and commissioner Roger Goodell alleging that his career was ruined through "malicious and orchestrated campaign."

Former #Raiders coach Jon Gruden is suing the NFL and Roger Goodell in Nevada district court, alleging they sought to destroy Gruden’s career and reputation through a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” that led to his resignation last month, Gruden’s attorney tells me. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021

Statement below from Jon Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, who filed the complaint Thursday in Clark County, Nevada court. Gruden is seeking damages on seven claims, as well as punitive damages and attorneys’ fees. pic.twitter.com/FsRocrutd2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021

Gruden resigned as the head coach of the Raiders after his old emails containing offensive language were leaked to the media.

The NFL has refused to release the 650,000 other emails tied to the WTF investigation. For those of you keeping score at home, Jon Gruden appears to be the only one punished in an investigation he had no role in.

Jon Gruden might sue the NFL and Roger Goodell over his leaked emails I hope he does. Fans deserve the truth. pic.twitter.com/ljCidGbXus — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 1, 2021

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say that I’m glad Gruden is suing the NFL. His email scandal has failed to pass the smell test ever since the first day we heard about it.

Nothing about this situation adds up, and fans deserve the truth. We deserve to know how Gruden’s emails leaked and who leaked them.

Roger Goodell is running the NFL like Stalin ran the Soviet Union and Gaddafi ran Libya. The Gruden email scandal proves his behavior is modeled after brutal dictators and tyrants who lived above the law. Why are we tolerating this in America? pic.twitter.com/8uaCv62qs7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 18, 2021

How is it possible the NFL has 650,000 emails related to the WTF investigation but only Gruden’s career came to an end?

Does that make sense to anyone? The answer is an obvious no.

Jon Gruden was deliberately targeted and destroyed with strategically leaked emails. Yet, the NFL is hiding 650,000 other emails. Why was only Gruden targeted? Will there be an investigation? My guess is Roger Goodell continues to rule like a dictator. pic.twitter.com/wK7WWIUWNE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

Hopefully, we get to the bottom of what happened and why it happened. People deserve to know and we can’t let Roger Goodell behave like a dictator.