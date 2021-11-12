No More Blind Spots with SpotCam Pano 2 Panoramic Security Cloud AI Camera

With the rising importance of security in the modern society, security cameras with versatile intelligent functions and wider viewing angle are gaining more and more popularity. Among all me-too products, SpotCam just launch their latest cloud based smart AI panoramic view security camera – SpotCam Pano 2, claiming many unique features including 180-degree panoramic view, human detection, fall detection and also digital zoom tracking, which make it stand out in the market. If you’re looking for an ideal solution to meet your surveillance needs, don’t miss below introduction of SpotCam Pano 2!

First of all, with 5MP image sensor, SpotCam Pano 2 provides a sharp and clear video that prevent you suffering from blurred and grainy image quality any more. In addition, the 180-degree panoramic view eliminates all the blind spots in your house guarantee you seeing every corner, while equipped magnetic base ensures effortless installation and the flexibility to fix the camera anywhere you like.

Moreover, SpotCam Pano 2 smart AI panoramic view security camera comes with free human detection and fall detection. You’ll receive a real-time notification via your mobile or email when the camera detects human or someone falls and doesn’t get up soon in the video. This is a perfect bonus for families with the elderly or children, SpotCam Pano 2 brings you an extra sense of security. Take the advantage of ultra-wide viewing angle and powerful software algorithm, SpotCam Pano 2 also features digital zoom tracking function which will zoom in and track motion object in the view automatically when movement detected in the video and you can also choose to place the zoom-in screen side by side or overlay at the corner of the monitoring screen to focus on what you care.

Besides all unique features above, SpotCam Pano 2 comes with every basic function you will need for a monitoring camera like built-in siren, automatic night vision and two-way audio as well. Also thanks to the cloud based system adopted in SpotCam, it is the only brand in the market providing free forever 24-hour fulltime continuous cloud recording and you don’t need anything else in the house to build a complete video surveillance system but a SpotCam camera. If you are looking for longer video retention, there’re also optional cloud recording plans up to 30 days and optional video AI services including face recognition, pet detection, vehicle detections, virtual fence, etc. You can freely add cloud services based on your need to your SpotCam at a low cost.

Except for working perfectly with its own system, SpotCam Pano 2 is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT. If you’re looking for a home security camera to keep an eye for your property, SpotCam Pano 2 cloud based smart AI panoramic view security camera should be a perfect choice for you. With all the above, SpotCam is now offering their high-quality products to the market at an affordable price. Go check them out right now and get yourself a SpotCam Pano 2!