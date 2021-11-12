Odell Beckham Jr.’s Contract With The Rams Is Worth Up To $4.25 Million

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting a solid chunk of money with the Rams.

OBJ signed Thursday with the Rams, and he’ll likely have an immediate impact for Matthew Stafford on offense. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s also getting paid pretty well for the rest of the season.

According to Ian Rapoport, his contract is worth up to $4.25 million. He received a $500,000 signing bonus, a base salary of $750,000 the rest of the season and up to $3 million in incentives.

Seeing as how the Rams have already played more than half their regular season games, it’s a great deal.

Now that OBJ has the chance to earn some serious money, the question becomes what kind of impact he’ll have on offense for the Rams.

If he’s able to return to playing at a high level now that he’s out of Cleveland, I damn sure wouldn’t want to bet against him.

When he’s at his best, he’s one of the best receivers in the league.

It’s also simply insane how much talent Los Angeles has on offense. The amount of firepower is unreal. It’s an embarrassment of riches, and it already was before OBJ showed up.

It should be a ton of fun to see how he does!