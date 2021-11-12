Ohio State Releases Chilling Hype Video For The Game Against Purdue

Ohio State has dropped another awesome hype video.

The Buckeyes are known for having the best hype videos in all of college football, and the one for the Saturday game against Purdue didn’t disappoint at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Early in the video, Ryan Day stated, “It’s not easy to be great, right?” From there, the video was off to the races.

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Even though I’m a Wisconsin man, I’m always in awe of OSU’s ability to drop absolutely incredible hype videos.

They’re always awesome. I’m not sure they’ve had a bad one all season long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Everyone with a functioning brain knows great hype videos are a major part of the college football landscape. If you have a great team, you need hype videos that meet the level of excellence fans expect.

Even though I hate the Buckeyes with a burning passion, there’s no doubt their hype videos meet that standard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC. It’s going to be a fun one!