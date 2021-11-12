PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Smash Northwestern

Wisconsin needs to pulverize Northwestern this Saturday.

The Badgers and Wildcats will meet at noon EST on ESPN2 in Madison at Camp Randall, and I can promise you fans are fired up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin’s football team has won five straight games, and we’ve outscored our last four Big Ten opponents 133-20. You hear all that silence? That’s the sound of our critics after shutting the hell up. pic.twitter.com/YiCDXj00el — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

Right now, Wisconsin is 6-3, and we’re in complete control of the Big Ten West. After starting 1-3, we’ve turned things around in impressive fashion.

Now, it’s time to go out and notch our seventh win of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Northwestern might not be a good team, but they’re still a B1G program. I can promise you they won’t just roll over and die like Rutgers did for us last Saturday.

We’re going to have to come out hungry and we’re going to have to come out ready for war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ten Network (@bigtennetwork)

Every single game the rest of the way is more or less an elimination game for the B1G West. We keep winning and we’ll punch our own ticket.

Another loss will likely end our hopes and dreams of playing in the B1G title game. These are the stakes and we accept them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

The good news is that our rushing attack and our defense have been playing absurdly well lately. Our defense has been awesome all season.

The offense is just slowly starting to catch up. With all our pieces coming together, I fully expect Wisconsin to hammer the Wildcats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Badgers (@uwbadgers)

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Wisconsin wins 31-10.