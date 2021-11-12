Psaki Blows Off ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chants Exploding Across America

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed a reporter’s question regarding “Let’s Go Brandon” chants during a press briefing Friday.

“There’s a phenomenon lately chanted at sporting events and on signs. The phrase is ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’” NBC’s Chief White House Correspondent, Peter Alexander, said. “A sort of code for a profane slogan attacking President Biden. What does the president make of that?”

“I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it,” Psaki responded.

Alexander followed up with a second question asking how President Joe Biden plans to unify the country and “get rid of the uncivil war” happening in the U.S., a promise he made when he was inaugurated.

“It takes two to move toward a more civil engagement discourse in this country,” Psaki said. “And the president is going to continue to operate as you said from the promise he made early on, which is that he wants to govern for all Americans. He’s going to deliver for all Americans.”

“Let’s Go Brandon” is a variation of the chant, “F**k Joe Biden.” When a “F**K Joe Biden” chant previously erupted during a NASCAR race, NBC reporter, Kelli Stavast thought the crowd was cheering “Let’s Go Brandon” for driver Brandon Brown. (RELATED: Fans Hang ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banner During Game 2 Of The World Series)

The chant has appeared during events across the U.S., including sports games.

Psaki just returned to the press briefing room after contracting COVID-19.