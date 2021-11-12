REPORT: Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker Is Signing A Monster Extension

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is reportedly getting a huge extension.

According to Spartans Wire, Rico Beard reported on 97.1 The Ticket that Tucker is expected to sign an extension that will pay him close to $8 million in total compensation with his base salary and bonuses. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I have sources who said it appears that Mel Tucker is going to be getting a contract extension with money around $6.8 to $7.8 million (per year) with escalators and bonuses that could take him up even higher,” Beard explained. He did note it’s “unconfirmed” at this time.

The Spartans need to do everything possible to keep Tucker on the payroll coaching the football team. Right now, MSU is 8-1 and ranked seventh in the country.

Over the past few years, the Spartans really dropped off. They went from being one of the better teams in the B1G to being very average.

Then, Tucker showed up in East Lansing and in his second season he has the Spartans rolling at a high level.

When you find a great coach in college football, you have to do whatever is necessary to keep him. There simply aren’t many good coaches. So, there’s a premium on anyone who can consistently get the job done.

Trust me when I say Tucker is worth the money. He turned the Spartans around and they’re, once again, a dangerous team!