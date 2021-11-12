Steve Sarkisian Reacts To Video Of Bo Davis Tearing Into Texas Players, Praises His Passion

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t mad with the viral video of assistant Bo Davis.

Davis went mega-viral after someone leaked a video of him yelling at players following a blowout loss to Iowa State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He dropped multiple f-bombs as he told players to transfer if they weren’t committed to winning.

Bo Davis giving me the late great Texas Baseball HC Augie vibes. 😳 pic.twitter.com/33CTj3auQJ — Tyler 🤘🏻 (@twelshyyy) November 9, 2021

Sarkisian addressed the video Thursday, and told the media, “I think one thing that jumped out to me when I first saw the video, you could hear the passion in Bo’s voice. We really believe in the staff that we hired and what we came here to do. You could feel the passion and want to get it done.”

Sark on Bo Davis video: “I think one thing that jumped out to me when I first saw the video, you could hear the passion in Bo’s voice. We really believe in the staff that we hired and what we came here to do. You could feel the passion and want to get it done.” — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 11, 2021

He further added that he doesn’t view the situation as a distraction and noted football “is an emotional sport.”

Sark didn’t view the Bo Davis video getting out as a distraction. “This is football. This is an emotional sport.” #HookEm — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) November 11, 2021

This was the perfect response from Sarkisian, and honestly, it was the only appropriate response from Sark.

Losers online are upset with Davis because he cussed out his players. Well, they got lit up by the Cyclones in Ames. When that happens, you deserve to get lit up.

It’s that simple. If you’re offended by that, then sports might not be for you.

A Texas assistant coach is under fire for cussing out his players after losing to Iowa State. If a coach holding his players accountable offends you, then maybe sports just aren’t for you. pic.twitter.com/aihjGR1HMx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

Football is emotional, coaches and players should both want to win and when that doesn’t happen, tempers are going to explode in passionate fashion.

That’s what happened here, and Davis has nothing to apologize for.

How is this filmed and shared?

I’m giving Bo Davis a standing ovation for his passion and messaging. Can’t imagine coming onto a bus seein dudes laughin on their phones after a no show performance (30-7 loss in Ames)-4th STRAIGHT L & their on the bus smiling?!

Bo lettin em know! https://t.co/g2ixQ0F78K — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 10, 2021

The world could use a few more coaches like him.