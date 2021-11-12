Editorial

Steve Sarkisian Reacts To Video Of Bo Davis Tearing Into Texas Players, Praises His Passion

AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 6: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Worthy #8 of the Texas Longhorns after Worthy scored a touchdown in the first half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t mad with the viral video of assistant Bo Davis.

Davis went mega-viral after someone leaked a video of him yelling at players following a blowout loss to Iowa State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He dropped multiple f-bombs as he told players to transfer if they weren’t committed to winning.

Sarkisian addressed the video Thursday, and told the media, “I think one thing that jumped out to me when I first saw the video, you could hear the passion in Bo’s voice. We really believe in the staff that we hired and what we came here to do. You could feel the passion and want to get it done.”

He further added that he doesn’t view the situation as a distraction and noted football “is an emotional sport.”

This was the perfect response from Sarkisian, and honestly, it was the only appropriate response from Sark.

Losers online are upset with Davis because he cussed out his players. Well, they got lit up by the Cyclones in Ames. When that happens, you deserve to get lit up.

It’s that simple. If you’re offended by that, then sports might not be for you.

Football is emotional, coaches and players should both want to win and when that doesn’t happen, tempers are going to explode in passionate fashion.

That’s what happened here, and Davis has nothing to apologize for.

The world could use a few more coaches like him.