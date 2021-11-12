Wisconsin Releases Great Hype Video Ahead Of The Northwestern Game

Wisconsin dropped a great hype video Friday morning.

The Badgers will take the field Saturday against Northwestern, and a win will improve us to 7-3. We’re already in control of our own fate, but we need to keep stacking victories. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, judging from the hype video released ahead of the matchup, we’re going to be just fine! Give it a watch below.

It’s November Football How do you want to be remembered? #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/RNKeBJaCwQ — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 12, 2021

I’m nervous about the -24.5 line because I’m not sure our offense will try to run it up if the weather is bad.

After all, we’re a run first team and we like to work the clock.

Wisconsin’s football team has won five straight games, and we’ve outscored our last four Big Ten opponents 133-20. You hear all that silence? That’s the sound of our critics after shutting the hell up. pic.twitter.com/YiCDXj00el — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

Having said that, hearing “choose violence” in any hype video makes me think this game might not be close at all.

It makes me think that this game might be an absolute blowout. I’m right on the fence! It could go either way!

All I know for sure is that I’m excited to see what we get. Make sure to tune in at noon EST on ESPN2 to watch it all go down.