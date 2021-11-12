Killer Who Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ While Murdering Holocaust Survivor Sentenced To Life

A man who shouted “Allahu akbar” while killing a Jewish holocaust survivor in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

Yacine Mihoub, 32, was found guilty of murdering Mireille Knoll, 85, in her home in Paris before fleeing her apartment as it burned down. Another man, Alex Carrimbacus, 25, was charged with aggravated theft, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reportedly found her body and determined that she had been stabbed 11 times.

Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll, 85, was stabbed 11 times by a jihadi in France who then set her apartment on fire. Now, finally, justice.

Her antisemitic murderer has been sentenced with life imprisonment. Antisemitism is deadly.

During the trial, Carrimbacus said that Mihoub yelled “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” while he killed Knoll, although Mihoub denied it. The court ruled that the murder was done out of anti-semitism. (RELATED: Joe Biden Remains Silent On Wave Of Anti-Semitic Crimes In US)

“It is a big relief,” said Knoll’s son Allan, according to the WSJ. “We were waiting for this decision, hoping for it.”

Mihoub’s lawyer, Charles Consigny, said Mihoub would appeal. “The trial resembled more of an execution,” he said, according to the WSJ. “The attention from the media and politicians petrified the judicial authorities who felt obligated to hand out the maximum sentence.”

Knoll escaped a roundup of over 13,000 Jews who were deported to Nazi concentration camps in 1942.

After her murder, tens of thousands of people marched in the streets of Paris to honor her. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the suspect had murdered “an innocent and vulnerable woman because she was Jewish.”