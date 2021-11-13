FBI Email Server Hacked, Emails Sent To Over 100,000 Accounts

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Saturday that one of its email servers was hacked and spam emails had been sent to the public.

From the FBI’s email server, unauthorized emails were sent to over 100,000 accounts. They were doctored to look like authentic communication from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, according to Forbes. The emails warned people that they were being attacked by the cybercriminal group, The Dark Overlord, and cybersecurity researcher, Vinny Troia, according to Bloomberg.

The breach was discovered by the Spamhaus Project, a cybersecurity watchdog organization. The group sent out a tweet early on Nov. 13 stating that they were aware of the spam emails. (RELATED: Biden Promises Consequences For Ransomware Attacks Originating In Russia)

“We have been made aware of ‘scary’ emails sent in the last few hours that purport to come from the FBI/DHS,” Spamhaus Project tweeted. “While the emails are indeed being sent from infrastructure that is owned by the FBI/DHS (the LEEP portal), our research shows that these emails *are* fake.”

We have been made aware of “scary” emails sent in the last few hours that purport to come from the FBI/DHS. While the emails are indeed being sent from infrastructure that is owned by the FBI/DHS (the LEEP portal), our research shows that these emails *are* fake. — Spamhaus (@spamhaus) November 13, 2021

Spamhaus Project claimed that the emails were obtained by “addresses scraped from ARIN database.” They sought to warn others to be aware of the scam, given how authentic they appeared. They cautioned that the spam emails contained no name or contact information and to be on alert.

These fake warning emails are apparently being sent to addresses scraped from ARIN database. They are causing a lot of disruption because the headers are real, they really are coming from FBI infrastructure. They have no name or contact information in the .sig. Please beware! — Spamhaus (@spamhaus) November 13, 2021

They also tweeted out an example of what the spam emails looked like.

These emails look like this: Sending IP: 153.31.119.142 (https://t.co/En06mMbR88)

From: eims@ic.fbi.gov

Subject: Urgent: Threat actor in systems pic.twitter.com/NuojpnWNLh — Spamhaus (@spamhaus) November 13, 2021