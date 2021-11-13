Editorial

HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Massacres Northwestern 35-7

MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers carries the ball in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Wisconsin massacred Northwestern 35-7 Saturday afternoon.

Entering the game, the Badgers were -24.5 favorites, and I initially told everyone that I was a bit cautious about the spread. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I damn sure shouldn’t have been because we obliterated them without much effort at all.

Braelon Allen rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, Graham Mertz threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns and our defense held the line as always.

Now, we’re 7-3, still in complete control of the Big Ten West and everything we want is right in front of us. It’s hard to believe this is real after our abysmal 1-3 start.

Yet, here we are and Wisconsin is rolling. In life, there are ups and downs and this Wisconsin football season sums that up better than anything else I remember in recent memory.

Now, we gear up for Nebraska next weekend and I can’t wait. Bring on the Cornhuskers. At this point, I don’t fear anyone.

Inject my enemies into my veins!

See you all next Saturday! I can’t wait!