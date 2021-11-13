HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Massacres Northwestern 35-7

Wisconsin massacred Northwestern 35-7 Saturday afternoon.

Entering the game, the Badgers were -24.5 favorites, and I initially told everyone that I was a bit cautious about the spread. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I damn sure shouldn’t have been because we obliterated them without much effort at all.

No. 18 @BadgerFootball has been playing with the lead for weeks now. Danny Davis (@DDIII_7) just extended it to two scores. pic.twitter.com/MYZdcc1uq0 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2021

Braelon Allen rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, Graham Mertz threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns and our defense held the line as always.

Now, we’re 7-3, still in complete control of the Big Ten West and everything we want is right in front of us. It’s hard to believe this is real after our abysmal 1-3 start.

Caesar Williams picks it off in the end zone.@Caesar_Austin // @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/7Bm2eyLJYh — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2021

Yet, here we are and Wisconsin is rolling. In life, there are ups and downs and this Wisconsin football season sums that up better than anything else I remember in recent memory.

Now, we gear up for Nebraska next weekend and I can’t wait. Bring on the Cornhuskers. At this point, I don’t fear anyone.

Inject my enemies into my veins!

Alabama is going to win the SEC and Wisconsin is headed to the Big Ten title game. You can hate all you want, but as usual, I’ll be correct. Bookmark this tweet and remember it in December. pic.twitter.com/gGEdxUFY74 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 13, 2021

See you all next Saturday! I can’t wait!