‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week 11 College Football Special

Welcome to the week 11 college football special of “The David Hookstead Show.”

https://youtu.be/uhmygl7-qEQ

It’s hard to believe on this beautiful Saturday morning in America that we’re already 11 weeks into the season, but here we are. Not only are we here, but we have Michigan/Penn State, Oklahoma/Baylor, Mississippi State/Auburn, Wisconsin/Northwestern, Purdue/Ohio State, Minnesota/Iowa, Texas A&M/Ole Miss, Notre Dame/Virginia and Wake Forest/North Carolina State today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Alabama’s chances of winning the SEC, Wisconsin’s incredible turnaround, I have a special beer review for you all to enjoy and then I’m giving my gambling picks!

Let’s jump right into all the action!

It’s unfortunate that we only have a few more weekends of the college football season, but here we are. It’s been an incredible season so far, and I can’t wait to see what we get the rest of the way.

This is what America is all about!

Wisconsin’s football team has won five straight games, and we’ve outscored our last four Big Ten opponents 133-20. You hear all that silence? That’s the sound of our critics after shutting the hell up. pic.twitter.com/YiCDXj00el — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

So, strap in and let’s have ourselves one hell of an awesome day!