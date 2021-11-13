It’s Another Incredible Day Of College Football In America

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s another great day of college football in America.

Week 11 has finally arrived, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am to see what we get today. Something tells me we’re in for a very fun time as we watch Michigan/Penn State, Oklahoma/Baylor, Mississippi State/Auburn, Wisconsin/Northwestern, Purdue/Ohio State, Minnesota/Iowa, Texas A&M/Ole Miss, Notre Dame/Virginia and Wake Forest/North Carolina State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin’s football team has won five straight games, and we’ve outscored our last four Big Ten opponents 133-20. You hear all that silence? That’s the sound of our critics after shutting the hell up. pic.twitter.com/YiCDXj00el — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

Is it the greatest lineup of games we’ve ever seen this late in the season? No, but it’s more than good enough to get my blood pumping.

It’s absolutely insane to me that it’s already week 11 of the college football season! It feels like it was just yesterday that we were all debating preseason rankings.

Now, we only have a few weeks of the regular season left. It’s amazing how fast the college football season flies by every single year.

I’ll be headed out to meet up with the crew for the early slate of games, and I suggest you do the same. Make sure the fridge is full of beer, the grill is hot and you’re ready to have yourself a day.

I know I am, and I hope you’re all ready to ride with me!